My Hero Academia Easter Egg Has Fans Asking if the Avengers Exist in the Canon

My Hero Academia is quickly becoming one of the greatest superhero series to debut in the last decade. Created by Kohei Horikoshi, the die-hard comic book fan took his favorite parts of heroism and carefully spun them into a new kind of story. There are now millions of My Hero Academia fans around the world, and a solid few of them are asking a question now…

Are the Avengers canon to the My Hero Academia universe??

To figure out the question’s origins, you have to look back just a bit. Recently, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes put out a new chapter, and it was there fans saw a very surprising sight. Makoto was seen telling the gang about her plans to study abroad, but she had a peculiar destination in mind.

“Starting this spring, I’m studying abroad at a college in New York. Don’t worry — I’ll keep up my duties as your manager,” she said.

When Makoto revealed this, a building appeared in the background as if she were thinking of it, and it was — well — the Avengers Tower. The building is very hard to mistake given its distinct architecture; However, in order to keep things copyright friendly, this new chapter turned the ‘A’ of Avengers Tower into a ‘M’ for what fans guess is My Hero Academia.

With this tower having shown up, fans have started to ask if the series might have the Avengers or a team similar to it. Captain Celebrity may be the intended fill-in for Captain America, and more duplicates could be on the way. After all, an Iron Man hero would make for an interesting addition, and My Hero Academia could label the newbie Copper Boy if it wanted to.

While copyrights will keep the actual Avengers out of the universe, My Hero Academia is never afraid to make loving mention to superhero universes made by Marvel or DC Comics. And thanks to this recent spin-off chapter, fans got a look at how New York may be handling Pro Hero society across the pond.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.