My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Kicks Off Endeavor's Fiery Comeback

My Hero Academia is kicking off Endeavor's fiery comeback against All For One with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The newest chapters of the series have been making their way through the final war between the heroes and villains, and things are heating up as the second phase of the fight has shifted to the fight between Endeavor, Hawks and All For One. The top two heroes have already been throwing everything they have at the villain, but it's been nowhere near enough as the villain keeps diving into his well of power more and more.

The previous chapter seemed to make a dent in the villain as Hawks, Tokoyami, and Jiro were able to get their plan off the ground to deal some damage against All For One, but Endeavor was taken out of the fight early on when All For One was able to talk his way into Endeavor's head. But while he took on a bunch of damage in the fight both physically and mentally, the newest chapter of the series saw him digging into all of these negative feelings and using them to fuel a fiery comeback against All For One.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 356 of My Hero Academia continues the fight against All For One, and despite Hawks' plan to break All For One's helmet and exploit his weakness, the villain is able to quickly put it back together with the full use of his power. But Endeavor gets right back into the thick of the fight, he's just more angered and frazzled than before. Launching a self-destructive path against All For One, Endeavor looks his arm and takes a lot of major injuries in the process and wants to put all of his spite into the attacks.

All For One's comments really got under his skin as he thought about all of his weaknesses before, and it's clear that the hero has far from worked on all of the issues that he began to work through since being forced to become the number one hero. But at the same time, this has turned into full anger and spit that not fuels his fire more than ever before. As the chapter comes to an end, Endeavor vows to take down All For One by any means necessary as a fiery attack envelops the villain.

Now it's just a matter of figuring out how it all breaks down, but what do you think of Endeavor's comeback against All For One? Do you think it will be enough to take down the villain once and for all? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!