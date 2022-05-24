My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Drops All For One's Most Ominous Warning

✖

My Hero Academia is setting the stage for the next major phase of the final war between the heroes and villains, and the newest chapter has dropped All For One's most ominous warning with its big cliffhanger. The final conflicts between the heroes and villains is getting ready for what is coming next as the final battle between Shoto Todoroki and Dabi seems to be fully settled with the newest chapter. This has given fans an update on all of the other battles breaking out between the two sides, and it seems the series is getting ready for its next major focus.

While Shoto was left to take care of Dabi in their final confrontation, Endeavor himself had to go with the other top heroes to take on All For One in a remote location. While the previous chapters had teased that All For One and Endeavor would have their final conflict, the newest chapter of the series is now getting ready for this fight as All For One delivers a chilling warning to Endeavor that he will ultimately lose because of how much he feels the need to rescue and protect others.

Chapter 353 of My Hero Academia sees Shoto successfully defeat Dabi (for now, anyway) and news of this first major victory reaches all of the other heroes, including where Endeavor is as he fights against All For One in the Gunga Mountain Villa ruins. Seeing Endeavor's blank faced reaction to the news, All For One begins immediately prodding at the number one hero to try and figure out how the pro is feeling about the result of his sons' fight. Hawks is fully aware of All For One's mindgames, but Endeavor seems to take all of it head on.

All For One taunts Endeavor about the fact that he made Shoto be the one to deal with his son, and further tries to imply that he made the decision to be in the fight with him due to all of the guilt Endeavor still feels over the two of them. It's something All For One is completely used to manipulating, and given all of his crucial knowledge about their shared past, it's something the villain has been preparing for just this occasion.

It's just a matter of seeing whether or not Endeavor can handle all of All For One's taunts, or if he ends up losing because of all of it just as the villain teases.