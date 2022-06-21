My Hero Academia Unleashes Tokoyami's Own Smash Attack

My Hero Academia has unleashed more of Fumikage Tokoyami's power with his own Smash attack with the newest chapter of the series! The final war between the heroes and villains is heating up the second phase as Endeavor and Hawks kicked off their final battle against All For One. But as one would guess from the fight against the villain, things have been developing poorly so far as the villain has a lot more power in his possession. Things started to change as the previous chapter came to an end, however, as the heroes might have figured out a way to fight back.

The previous chapter of the series revealed that Endeavor and Hawks had a plan to focus on All For One's main weakness, his breathing apparatus, but at the same time it was a lot more tough than they might have figured. It was clear that the two of them were planning to give their all in the fight they might have thought they were not going to walk away from, but things changed when Tokoyami and Kyoka Jiro entered the fight and turned the tide. Then Tokoyami took things to the next step by delivering a powerful Smash of his own.

#MHA356



Tokoyami is a chad with women.



A perfect toss, smash, and catch! pic.twitter.com/JUVypfaxsR — Seph (@Shonen_Joenen) June 19, 2022

Chapter 356 of My Hero Academia kicks off right after Tokoyami and Jiro worked with Hawks to deliver a choice blow to All For One's helmet, and it was revealed that Tokoyami was actually meant to be the one to deliver the final blow to it. While Hawks' pinpoint attacks had attacked the helmet and formed a big enough crack to leave All For One temporarily open, the chapter picks up with Tokoyami wrapping Jiro's jacket around his arm and readies Dark Shadow for the "Abyssal Black Body Ragnarok Fleeting Blow" that winds up Dark Shadow into a huge fist that hits All For One square on.

Thanks to All For One's sudden weaknesses in his quirks, Tokoyami was able to completely break All For One's helmet. But unfortunately it's soon revealed that the villain has a lot more power and tricks up his sleeve. This means the fight is really only beginning from this point on, and while Tokoyami was able to go all out with these displays of power, he's still far outmatched to the actual villain himself.

What did you think of Tokoyami's own Smash attack? Do you think the heroes will actually be able to take down All For One somehow? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!