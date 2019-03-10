New ‘My Hero Academia’ Figure Goes Viral Over Endeavor’s Butt

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia has some of the most popular character designs in manga and anime today, and fans have been especially drawn to the fan service available for fans of all types.

One new collectible statue captures this fan service in a hilarious new way, and it’s gone viral for featuring Endeavor’s plus ultra defined behind. You can see it below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Was it necessary to make Endeavor’s butt so uh…defined…in this new figurine? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/iRW2Sow1Ud — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) March 9, 2019

As spotted by @aitaikimochii on Twitter, this new collectible statue from RC Studios captures a highly defined Endeavor. His hero suit has seemed tight fitting to his body in the series, but this statue takes it to the next level by stretching it to its limits. This has given him a tight posterior, and fans are not getting enough of just how muscular Endeavor’s form is here.

This collectible Endeavor statue comes from RC Studios, and is currently scheduled for a released in the later half of this year. It comes in a 1/6 scale and stands at 35cm, and it will run interested fans $349 USD. There is a 1/4 scale version that stands at 51cm, and the larger version will run fans $535 USD. Like most of RC Studios’ collectible releases, this statue will have a limited run and weighs around nine pounds. If you’re interested in this Endeavor statue with the tight behind, you can find out more at the link here.

Endeavor’s been on more of a positive character turn in the later chapters of the series, and this is a much different take than his debut. It’s the perfect time to show your Endeavor love…no matter what form that love takes.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!