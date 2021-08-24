My Hero Academia Releases Episode 109 Preview: Watch

✖

My Hero Academia has released a preview for Season 5's next intense episode! After much anticipation by fans, the fifth season of the anime has officially kicked off the My Villain Academia arc showing us what Tomura Shigaraki and the League of Villains have been up to while Izuku Midoriya and the young heroes have been training to get stronger. As was revealed through the previous episode, Shigaraki and the villains are getting stronger in their own way as well as the villain is now in the midst of a test to officially become All For One's successor.

A surprising development has been revealed while Shigaraki is in the midst of his attempt to subdue Gigantomachia and gain a powerful new ally, however, as the end of the previous episode saw Shigaraki and the League officially challenged by a new group of villains who plan to reveal themselves soon. They have been brewing a major plan in secret and need to take Shigaraki off the table in order to do so. This will begin with Episode 109 of the series, and you can check out a preview below as spotted by @Atsushi101X on Twitter:

My Hero Academia Episode 109 (S5#21): “Revival Party” Preview. Airs: August 28 pic.twitter.com/HMPYrdmgov — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) August 21, 2021

Airing on August 28th, Episode 109 kicks off the fight between the League of Villains and the new group of baddies introduced in Season 5's newest episode, the Meta Liberation Army. The newest episode of the series introduced us to their Supreme Leader, Re-Destro, who had explained that their group seeks the full freedom for quirk users outside of the standard licensed system. To do so, they want to bring it all down but the League of Villains stands in the way.

Their ideologies don't really conflict with one another as Shigaraki also seeks to destroy everything, but the Meta Liberation Army really wants to be the only villain group in town. Rather than use the League of Villains' name, they want their name to be the only one making the moves in the hero world. Now they'll be fighting for dominance with this next episode, and it's clear the battle's about to be an intense one where everyone's out for blood.

What do you think of the preview for My Hero Academia Episode 109? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!