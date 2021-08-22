My Hero Academia Finally Introduces the Meta Liberation Army

✖

My Hero Academia has finally introduced the Meta Liberation Army to the anime with the newest episode of Season 5! The newest episode of the anime officially kicked of the villain focused My Villain Academia arc showing what Tomura Shigaraki and the League of Villains have been up to throughout the fifth season, and making matters more curious were the new characters like Re-Destro thrown into the mix with them in the brief glimpses that we had gotten of the villains before this new arc. Now the newest episode has finally shed some like on Re-Destro and the others, as they form the Meta Liberation Army.

Episode 108 of the series has Shigaraki's hands full with a number of other worries and tasks before he can fully become All For One's official successor, but he's soon challenged by a villainous new group that wants to take over. Officially announcing himself in a call with Shigaraki, Re-Destro and his liberation army want to take out the League of Villains before setting their sights on the pro heroes and the rest of the meta world.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

As Re-Destro explains, he is the Supreme Leader of the Meta Liberation Army. He is the group who had been distributing the books Hawks had passed to Endeavor prior, and following the work of a former villain named Destro, they want to to demolish the current way of the world and form a new society where people are free to use the full extent of their quirks and abilities. This group has taken root in many highly influential positions over the years for their planned revolution.

This includes publishers, political parties, and even pro heroes as they believe in a society where they should be completely free to use their quirks without regulation. Re-Destro notes that there are 116,516 hidden members of this group all throughout Japan, and they're ready to make their presence known but want Shigaraki and the League of Villains out of the way first before they take up all of the attention. The official website for the series actually gave a more detailed description of the Meta Liberation Army as such:

"When quirks were still called 'meta abilities,' a man known as Destro led a group of individuals who believed those abilities should be used freely. Some years later he was arrested and the group disassembled, but his son Rikiya Yotsubashi took the name "Re-Destro" and silently started building an army, little by little. Now the number of liberation soldiers at his command is over 100,000. Re-Destro also plays the role of a well known company's CEO. Among the liberation soldiers there are even some pro heroes."

But what is your first impression of Re-Destro and the Meta Liberation Army so far? Curious to see how they'll play into the rest of My Villain Academia? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!