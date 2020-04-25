My Hero Academia Confirms New Dub Episode Coming Sunday

✖

With the coronavirus pandemic adversly affecting the world of anime, the franchise of My Hero Academia has been no different from running into challenges with its English Dub though fans will be happy to hear that Funimation has announced that the 85th episode of the series will be arriving shortly for those following along! The recent storyline of the series, the Cultural Festival Arc, has been following the battle between Midoriya and the silver haired antagonist known as Gentle Criminal. With the villain attempting to put a serious monkey wrench into the festival, this latest episode marks one of the biggest of the arc!

The English Dub for My Hero Academia has had some trouble as a result of the pandemic, with the original Japanese version having already completed the fourth season weeks ago. With several installments left in the fourth season for the creative minds and voice actors behind the English version to go, we're crossing our fingers that we are able to see these released for those following along via this version. Gentle Criminal and La Brava, the recent villains of the fourth season, may not be as terrifying in the face of antagonists such as Overhaul and All For One, but it's clear that they are added some much needed levity to the season that has been a deadly serious one so far.

Funimation shared the news that the next English Dub episode of My Hero Academia, episode 85, would be released on Sunday, April 26th, to fans that have been following along with the Cultural Festival Arc that has featured the hilarious villains of Gentle Criminal and La Brava as they stand toe to toe with Midoriya:

Ready for more exciting dub from home news?! The dubs for episode 85 of My Hero Academia and episode 124 of Black Clover are coming THIS SUNDAY! 🙌 PLUS new dub episodes of Nekopara and Asteroid in Love next week. Read more: https://t.co/QsQiBTSUz6 pic.twitter.com/eU2sanqC65 — Funimation (@FUNimation) April 25, 2020

The debate over what is the superior method of watching anime will always rage, but it can't be denied that the English Dub voice cast is giving their all when it comes to bringing the characters of My Hero Academia to life!

Have you been following along with the English Dub for My Hero Academia? Are you excited for the conclusion of the Deku and Gentle Criminal fight? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

