My Hero Academia Star Joins Pokemon Journeys as Goh's English Dub Voice

The Pokemon anime has caused quite a stir in the last month as not only will the Japanese broadcast of the series be delayed for the foreseeable future amidst the coronavirus pandemic, but the English language license of the series will be moving over to Netflix. For the first time in the franchise, the newest Pokemon anime will instead be heading straight for the Netflix streaming platform rather than having a traditional television broadcast. The series has been streaming on the platform for quite some time now, but an exclusive license for the anime is another thing altogether.

It seems appropriate that the English language release will have a major shake up like this considering just how many changes Pokemon Journeys: The Series makes to the anime franchise as a whole. The first of which is the introduction of a brand new protagonist alongside Ash Ketchum, named Goh. Fans were wondering who'd be behind the voice of this new hero, and now we've gotten our answer!

Zeno Robinson (who fans have previously seen as My Hero Academia's Hawks, Carole & Tuesday's Ezekiel and more) took to Twitter to confirm that he will be indeed be the voice behind Goh in the English dub release of Pokemon: Journeys!

Looking forward to #PokemonJourneys release and BEYOND BLESSED to join the incredible Pokemon family as the voice of Goh! https://t.co/8f7kY3bLlc — Zeno Robinson: Pokémon Trainer (@childishgamzeno) April 23, 2020

Pokemon Journeys: The Series will be officially making its way to Netflix on June 12th. The series will be launching with 12 episodes (though it is currently unknown if the Japanese language release will be available as well), and will be adding new episodes at a quarterly schedule. The dubbed release of the series will be featuring its own theme song as well performed by the group Walk Off the Earth.

Netflix officially describes Pokemon Journeys: The Series as such, "Pokémon Trainer Ash Ketchum has a new plan: see the world! But first, he and his partner Pikachu are headed to the opening of the Cerise Laboratory, a research facility dedicated to uncovering the mysteries of Pokémon in every region. Ash meets Goh, another boy with boundless curiosity about Pokémon, and both are overjoyed when Professor Cerise asks them to become official research fellows. With Ash as determined as ever to become a Pokémon Master, and Goh aiming to catch one of every Pokémon (including the Mythical Mew), our heroes are in for adventure and excitement as they explore the wide world of Pokémon!"

