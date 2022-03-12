My Hero Academia Highlights A Surprising Weakness of Aizawa

My Hero Academia has revealed a surprising weakness hidden in Eraser Head’s Erasure quirk with the newest chapter of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off series! The prequel/spin-off manga series is now in the midst of the climax of its final battle between Koichi Haimawari’s Crawler and the explosive Number Six. Koichi has been fighting for as long and hard as he could against the ever-evolving villain, but it’s clear as of the newest chapters that he’s reaching such a breaking point that he can’t do it alone anymore. That seems like it will no longer be necessary as of the newest chapter.

The end of the previous chapter had teased that while Koichi was running out of options, he would soon be getting some much needed help from the pro heroes who had been in the area taking care of other threats. With the likes of Eraser Head and some of the other pros who he has teamed up with through the series thus far, the battle seems to now be turning in Koichi’s favor. But the newest chapter has also limited that help by sharing Aizawa’s weakness in that his Erasure quirk can’t confirm a proper visual for any enemy that happens to glow. Which means he can’t cancel out Number Six’s quirk.

Chapter 121 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes sees the pro heroes start to come to Koichi’s aid in not only help civilians escape but also help him in the midst of battle. Aizawa came to his side almost immediately and thankfully he’s able to temper just a bit of his injuries. Koichi’s still very much the target of the villain, so he’ll be bait, and thus Eraser Head is trying his best to come up with a countermeasure. Koichi asks why the hero just can’t use his quirk, and the hero explains, “Enemies that glow bright prevent visual confirmation” and thus his quirk can’t work.

While the main series had highlighted the fact that his quirk was weakened by Aizawa’s physical limitations (in that it only works for as long as he can stare at his foe), it’s an interesting new wrinkle to reveal that another physical limitation is how light enters his vision. It’s a weakness that might not come into play in the main series, but also could very well pop up when least expected given how this spin-off series has already had a number of surprising tie-ins to the main series so far.

