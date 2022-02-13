My Hero Academia Fans Are Missing Out on the Series’ Best Fight So Far

My Hero Academia has reached the climax of one of its biggest fights in the franchise to date, and fans are really missing out on seeing how it all comes together! The major spin-off prequel series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, has been in the midst of its final arc ever since it first reached the 100th chapter mark. The arc began with its main vigilante, Koichi Haimawari, setting a timetable for his retirement and is now seeing him in the midst against the first major Nomu threat All For One has fully unleashed on the world as Koichi is stuck defending his small town all on his own.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes first hooked fans with its central premise of not only highlighting a smaller part of the main series’ grand hero war, but also revealing a look into the past of some of its biggest characters. This has paid off in full with some major arcs that have tied into the events of the main series, but now as the series gets into the thick of its biggest fight yet it’s a reason to come back to the spin-off in and of itself. It could end up being pretty huge as both fighters involved are steadily getting stronger as the fight continues.

Chapter 119 continues the fight between Koichi and Number 6, and it’s clear that the both of them are on their final legs. Number Six’s explosive plasma body is reaching its limit as he’s no longer coherent and All For One notes that the end is near. That still makes it far from being a non-threat, however, as Six continues to destroy Naruhata with each explosive punch of his massive body. Koichi has been bloodied and beaten through this fight so far, and fans have begun to see him dig even deeper into himself to pull out new levels of his quirk.

It’s not just the outright power of the two of them either as the fight continues it also reflects the main fight between Izuku and Shigaraki in the main series. Koichi and Number Six are starting to bond through this fight emotionally as it really digs into both of their childhood dreams, and as the two continue to lose consciousness all they can see really between the two of them is their childhood selves fighting one another instead of the chaos unfolding in real life. But what’s truly interesting about all of this is that it could end up showcasing something we’ll see from the main series later.

As Koichi and Six fight one another, we’re learning much more about how the two of them relate to one another. Their powers evolve to explosive new levels, and the state of the world around them fades away. It’s a pocket sized version of the conflict breaking out in the main series’ own final arc, and thus could be a sign of what’s to come. It’s time to jump back into My Hero Academia: Vigilantes before its best fight is over. But what do you think? Have you been keeping up with the Vigilantes spin-off? What do you think of this explosive final fight? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!