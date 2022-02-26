My Hero Academia Hints At New Power Beyond the Singularity

My Hero Academia has dropped a major clue that there is a stronger kind of power beyond where even All For One can reach with the Singularity! The Quirk Singularity theory continues to be one of the biggest mysteries of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga franchise as it was teased that there was a danger that the quirks would eventually get so strong that they would pose a threat that no one would be able to control. The main series has been pushing closer to this theory with its Final Act moments, but it seems like My Hero Academia: Vigilantes might have already found a way to go beyond.

The newest chapter of the series has continued the fight between the Crawler and Number Six, and with this fight the two of them push each other beyond their current levels. Each of them has grown stronger through the fight and have unlocked new stages of ability with their respective quirks. It’s gotten to such a point that even All For One is curious to how the two of them have gotten stronger and note that they have found a “domain” of power that goes “beyond the singularity.”

As the fight between Crawler and Number Six reached a pivotal new stage with the previous chapter, it was like the two of them hit a level of resonance where their bodies and mind were almost play fighting with one another. Chapter 120 begins with All For One watching this fight from the sidelines and he notes how their fight has gotten to such a point where they are drawing energy and power from their quirks in a way that he can’t fully comprehend. It’s something intangible, and he is interested in it all the more.

All For One theorizes then that the two of them have somehow even gone beyond, “Some unknown frontier beyond the shining light. The domain beyond the singularity. How does one arrive there?” It’s an interesting query as since this spin-off takes place years before the events of the main series, this fight could actually be part of the reason he pushes further into the Singularity with the main series years later. But that’s if Crawler and Number Six actually have gotten to this level beyond.

