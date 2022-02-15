My Hero Academia Just Made a Very Important ‘Vigilantes Nod’

My Hero Academia revealed a very interesting connection to the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off series with its newest chapter! While the spin-off originally seemed like it was just going to explore the world of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series years before the events of the main manga began, the series has since revealed all kinds of very important ties to some of the major pro heroes and villains we have seen in action in the main series. Now another curious tie has been raised that makes you connect the dot in some pretty neat ways in terms of what it could all mean for the future.

The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series has officially kicked off the final war between the heroes and villains with the newest chapter of the series, but first it begins by revealing a new ability that All For One has at his disposal. He has the ability to detect when someone is lying to him or carries any malicious intent towards him. While he admits it has changed over the years, this Quirk actually bears a strong resemblance to Makoto Tsukauchi’s own Polygraph quirk seen in the pages of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Makoto, who is actually Detective Tsukauchi’s younger sister, is a major player in Vigilantes and it’s revealed that she has the Polygraph quirk. It’s described as the ability to monitor the physiological signs of those she touches and thus is able to tell whether or not they’re lying. The hiccup in that ability is that she can’t tell whether or not someone is lying if they are either relaxed or believe they’re telling the truth. It’s kind of like how All For One’s ability works. As he explains, he himself forgot what the actual name of the quirk was and it was something he created during the “Advent of the Exceptional” period in the past.

Curiously, All For One mentions that the first user wasn’t using this power well but that his descendant “did much better” with that power. He even says that the descendant ended up working with All Might to bring him down. Now this raises several major questions. Given that we haven’t seen Makoto in the main series, and that All For One now has that ability in his possession, it does make one wonder what could have happened to Makoto in the time between her final appearance on Vigilantes and the events of the main series.

This means that it could mean big things for both the future of the main series and the spin-off. But what do you think? How do you feel about this connection made to My Hero Academia: Vigilantes? What do you think it means for the future of the spin-off series and Tsukauchi’s sister? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!