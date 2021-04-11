My Hero Academia Shows Off Shinso's New Hero Upgrades

✖

My Hero Academia showed off Hitoshi Shinso's new hero upgrades with the newest episode of the series! The much anticipated fifth season of the anime is now underway as part of the Spring 2021 schedule of new releases, and with the newest episode has officially taken its first steps into the first full arc of the new season. Adapting the Joint Training arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, the newest episode of the series sees Class 1-A pit against Class 1-B's members in a series of new exercises to test their respective growth.

There was a wrench thrown into things, however, as along with both Class 1-A and 1-B's rosters of heroes is Hitoshi Shinso. Returning from his brief time seen during the Sports Festival arc of the second season, Shinso is now attempting to become a hero in his own right as he's been working off-screen to use his skills in a more practical sense. This also comes with some significant upgrades to his arsenal.

Episode 91 of the series kicks off the Joint Training arc of the original manga, and this also meant that Hitoshi Shinso is brought into the fold as well. His entrance into the joint exercise between the classes is a surprise to the students as well as he's been training by himself (with the help of Shota Aizawa as implied through his new scarf) to potentially enter the hero course officially.

The scarf is not the only thing he's been training with, however, as the major upgrade to his hero gear is a new piece of technology he dubs the "Persona Cords." With this voice changer, he's allowed to copy the voices of others in order to trick his opponents and have them fall victim to his brainwashing quirk. He does this with Shishida and has him fall prey to the brainwashing as the episode ends.

It appears that this new piece of technology will allow him to use his brainwashing quirk in a more combat oriented way, and while he's still training with this new item, it's clear he has the desire to practice with it as much as necessary in order to become a proper hero and catch up to the hero course students.

What did you think of Shinso's new upgrades in My Hero Academia's newest episode? Excited to see him use these abilities more as the series continues?