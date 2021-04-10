My Hero Academia Fans are Loving Shinso's Season 5 Return

My Hero Academia fans are loving Hitoshi Shinso's return to the anime with Season 5 of the series! The fifth season of the anime is now well underway, and the newest episode of the series officially kicked off the Joint Training arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga run. This first arc of the season was exciting not only for the prospect of seeing the students of Class 1-A and 1-B taking on one another in a series of team battles, but that Hitoshi Shinso would be joining the exercise as well in the hopes he'd join the hero course.

Episode 92 of the series indeed brought Shinso back into the fold, and he'll be joining both classes as an extra member in their exercise battles. Shinso has been working with Shota Aizawa in the time since we had last seen him in action with the second season, and he's gotten some new skills under his belt as he's trying his best to become an official member of the hero course.

The episode itself has yet to show much of Shinso in action, but it's clear that he's been practicing to use his Brainwash quirk in some new ways to make it practical in hero action.