Cute My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Ochaco’s Fantasy Look to Life

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is rounding out its fifth year in publication more popular than ever with the fourth season of the anime currently heating up screens and a feature film releasing in Japan in just a matter of days. In that time fans have been introduced to all sorts of characters and all sorts of looks, but none have been as popular or more impacting with fans than the brief re-imagining of the series with a full fantasy world alternate universe. This gave the fan-favorite characters brand new looks in a completely different setting, and it’s been a fun look for fans to bring to life through cosplay.

One of the more enticing choices is the already adorable Ochaco Uraraka, who multiplies that cuteness tenfold with a new mage outfit. Artist @arlena_fae (who you can find on Instagram here) brought this fantasy AU makeover for Uraraka to life in quite the adorable way. Check it out below:

This fantasy look for the characters was introduced in a special color spread that Horikoshi once used in the manga. Horikoshi often goes the extra mile for these color spreads and shares all kinds of new looks for his characters, and it even continues to this day with technology advanced versions of their hero costumes to celebrate a recent popularity poll. But this fantasy take on the series was different.

This fantasy color spread was used as inspiration for a special ending theme sequence for the anime’s second season. Taking the character makeovers, the second ending of the anime’s second season featured many of these fan-favorite designs in motion. Fans have been hoping to see an anime special of some sort with this fantasy universe ever since, but at least fun and cute cosplay like this will be keeping the world alive!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.