Fem My Hero Academia Cosplay Proves Kirishima's Still Unbreakable

Eijiro Kirishima is one of the major standouts in Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia, and now a new fem cosplay of the character proves that the hero is just as unbreakable as ever. Although Kirishima has been one of the mainstays of Class 1-A since the series first began, he young hero did not quite get the same amount of shine as some of the more forward facing characters in the series until the fourth season of the anime. Kirishima really came into his own as a hero as he started working with Fat Gum and Suneater.

The fourth season of the anime was one of the best received by fans in the series yet, and that's because the first half of it explored the Shie Hassaikai arc that put Kirishima into the spotlight for the first time. It even gave him his own major pro hero fight without teaming up with the other members of Class 1-A.

It was through his work study that fans got to truly learn how unbreakable the young Red Riot could really be, and now the young hero's efforts are continuing to keep the spotlight on him long after the season came to an end. Thanks to great cosplay putting unique spins on the hero like this one from artist @ineedsugar31 (who you can find more work from on Instagram, Twitter, and other social media here), Kirishima will stay unbreakable! You can check out the awesome cosplay below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ~☆Rebecca @ ColossalCon East☆~ (@ineedsugar31) on Jul 7, 2020 at 12:50pm PDT

There unfortunately has yet to be any word on when My Hero Academia will be launching Season 5 of the anime series, but there recently was an update from the composer of the series that confirmed that work on the new season has begun. So hopefully it won't be much longer before we see Kirishima in action along with the rest of Class 1-A in the next season!

What did you think of Red Riot's fights in My Hero Academia's fourth season? What are some of your favorite Kirishima moments in the series so far? What are you hoping to see from Kirishima when the anime returns with its fifth season?

