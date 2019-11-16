My Hero Academia Debuts New Kirishima Form

My Hero Academia has returned for another entry into the white hot fourth season of the series, showing off our heroes in dire situations against villains of all kinds, including the head of the Yakuza, Overhaul. In this most recent installment however, the spotlight wasn’t firmly set on Midoriya, as is usually the case, rather we get the opportunity to explore a day in the life of Eijiro Kirishima, aka Red Riot. Patrolling the streets with a member of the Big Three, Suneater, and the professional hero Big Gum. With his powers laid to bare, we see a brand new form for Red Riot that propels him up the hero ladder with “Red Riot Unbreakable”.

As the trio of heroes patrolled the streets, they ran into some lower level criminals attempting to escape the law. With Suneater, aka Tamaki Amajiki, managing to take down most of the villains in stride using his strange quirk that grants him the ability to transform into whatever he ate recently, it’s up to Red Riot to capture the straggler. Said straggler however manages to prove quite the handful as the terrified villains pumps himself full of a drug that boosts his powers.

With the villain extending numerous blades out of his body, Red Riot is forced to go “harder” than ever before by hardening his skin to levels unseen. With his newest and most powerful transformation of “Red Riot Unbreakable”, Kirishima is given a terrifying new appearance along with skin that is hard enough to easily shatter the extended blades coming his way. With his new form in tow, Kirishima manages to bring down the villain with a devastating gut punch, though this doesn’t completely stop the villain from attempting to escape.

With Fat Gum wrapping things thanks to his quirk, the citizens that witnessed Red Riot and his new ability thank the young student profusely, hinting at a bright future for the current student at UA Academy.

What did you think of Red Riot's Unbreakable form?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.