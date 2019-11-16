My Hero Academia Fans React To Red Riot Unbreakable

The latest episode of My Hero Academia hasn’t just managed to introduce the heroes of Fat Gum and Suneater in their professional, costumed hero glory, but also debuted the new powerful transformation of Eijiro Kirishima with Red Riot Unbreakable! With this newest power up set to play an important part in the fourth season, Red Riot is soaking up some serious accolades not just from the citizens of his universe, but of ours as well as UA Academy fans share their thoughts on the big new moments of Kirishima’s power boost.

After questioning his classmates at Class 1-A about how he should move forward with his “hardening” quirk, he comes to the realization that he’ll need to train harder than ever before in order to hit new levels and grease the wheels of his quest to becoming a professional hero. Needless to say, Kirishima aced his recent test with flying colors and My Hero Academia fans are showing some HUGE reactions to his latest fight:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Enjoy Main Character Status

LOOOK AT MY BABY KIRISHIMA KICKING ALL THE ASS IN TODAY’S EPISODE. ENJOY THAT MAIN CHARACTER STATUS RED RIOT!!! pic.twitter.com/XzTehxIeHY — 💀👻😈Fallz Ventus💖💙💛 (@FallzVentus) November 16, 2019

Died And Went To Weeb Heaven

Red riot unbreakable just made me die and go to weeb heaven. — Ryot (@cliffboof) November 16, 2019

All Of The Hearts

RED RIOT RED RIOT RED RIOT RED RIOT RED RIOT RED RIOT RED RIOT

💕💗💕💗💕💗💕💗💕💗💕💗💕💗💕💗💕💗💕💗💕💗💕💗💕💗💕💗💕💗💕💗💕💗💕💗💕💗💕💗💕💗💕💗💕💗💕💗💕💗💕💗💕💗💕💗💕💗💕💗 pic.twitter.com/ZLHzfCtXCg — tera | ia bcs school 😭🔪 (@swagawara) November 16, 2019

Red Riot Is Making Folks Lose Their Minds

IM LOSING MY MIND WE FINALLY GOT TO SEE RED RIOT UNBREAKABLE ANIMATED I CRIED SLJDFLJSDF pic.twitter.com/gUoJxJe57p — ᎪshᏞᎬᎽ ✪ KUROO DAY (@wiienersoldier) November 16, 2019

Even Non-Fans Are Hyped

i’m no bnha fan, but seeing this scene finally animated made my heart happy



anyways, kirishima aka red riot is the only bnha character that deserves rights

pic.twitter.com/ehPasgLlO5 — s⎊ (@lazylittlesarah) November 16, 2019

Look At My Beautiful Son

Everyone look at my beautiful son Red Riot https://t.co/9fi5a0mPs3 — 🌟🔮Okay Reggie💭🖊 (@RejandNotes) November 16, 2019

The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me

Red riot unbreakable scene was the best thing that ever happened to me — church (@ikorores) November 16, 2019

Love You So Much

BABY I LOVE YOU SO MUCH YOU DID SO AMAZING OH MY GOD YOU’RE DOING A GREAT JOB AND YOU’RE GONNA BE AN AMAZING HERO SOMEDAY I AM CHEERING FOR YOU pic.twitter.com/wyhhZyQQDh — SIERRA IS THINKING ABOUT RED RIOT UNBREAKABLE (@sharkboykiri) November 16, 2019

Simply The Coolest

The Best Scene In The Whole Season