My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up All Might’s Plan for Final War Victory

My Hero Academia finally showcased what All Might’s main strategy was to win the Final Act’s big war with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! Kohei Horikoshi has been spending the last few chapters setting the stage for the final war between the heroes and villains, and with the previous chapter officially got the war started as both the heroes and villains made their way to the final battlefield. But as fans had seen in the chapters leading in, All Might had a major plan to split the villains up and the newest chapter revealed just how.

The previous chapters had teased that All Might had an idea how to split All For One from Tomura Shigaraki as the villains would be unstoppable if they stuck closely to one another. This plan would be the only chance the heroes would have in fighting back, and the newest chapter of the series revealed that part of that plan was to use a series of traps and Kurogiri’s warp quirk powers in order to split the villains up in one last ditch effort to survive the massive war.

Chapter 344 of My Hero Academia goes back a few moments before the heroes and villains kicked off their final battle, and it was explained that part of Aizawa’s plan was to have Monoma copy Kurogiri’s quirk and practice with it enough times in order to quickly bring all of the heroes to the battlefield when All For One had attacked. Luring All For One to a specific location, it was then revealed that All Might’s part of the plan kicked in soon after as the villains were caught within several metal traps that popped up from the ground.

All For One was confident that the villains could tear through these traps instantly, but it was revealed that All Might wasn’t planning on keeping them sealed. In fact, he actually trapped them in order to push them to Monoma’s open warps to send them to different locations. While it has yet to be revealed where these portals will take each of the villains, it’s clear that it will at least work on enough of them to give the heroes an edge.

Now it’s just a matter of seeing whether or not All For One and Shigaraki had been separated successfully. What do you think? Do you think All Might’s plan is going to take off successfully? Will it be enough to help the heroes beat the villains? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!