My Hero Academia Edges Closer to Its End with Final Act's Debut

My Hero Academia is one of the longest-running series under Shonen Jump these days, and it has plenty more to do before closing shop. Izuku is far from becoming the world's greatest hero, but he has laid the foundation for what's to come. Of course, this means fans are always listening for updates on how long the series will run, and it seems My Hero Academia has taken a step towards its end.

The update comes from Shueisha itself as the publisher released its latest issue of Shonen Jump the other day. It was there fans were given a new chapter of My Hero Academia titled "The Final Arc Begins", and the magazine assured fans the name was true. The manga has entered its final arc with chapter 306, so fans were quick to go into panic mode.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Of course, fans don't need to freak out just yet. If the publisher was correct about the final arc arriving, this span could include a number of arcs within it. The previous sagas in My Hero Academia have included nine arcs total, so that could be the case this time around. And should there only be a single arc left to go, well - it is going to be a long one. There is too much left to wrap up for a single arc, so we're putting our trust in creator Kohei Horikoshi to figure this timing out.

While the manga has taken a step closer to its end, My Hero Academia has a lot left to do before closing shop. The manga has tons of questions to answer, and the anime is doing its own thing with season five this year. Clearly, there is no lack of love for Izuku these days, and fans promise to back the hero until his mission to be like All Might is done.

What do you make of this new announcement? What else do you want to see from My Hero Academia?