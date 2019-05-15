My Hero Academia Goes Plus Ultra With New Metallic Midoriya Figure

My Hero Academia’s fourth season is coming this fall and with that anticipation ramping up, what better time than now to unleash some “Plus Ultra” merchandise? In the style of several other Shonen protagonists, Midoriya Izuku, aka the hero named Deku, is training to grow stronger to better protect his friends and the world. With the series popularity, and the subsequent popularity of our main hero, Toho Animation Stores has got you covered with this brand new metallic action figure.

Midoriya has had a difficult journey, finding himself the student of the “Superman” of My Hero Academia in the form of All Might. With All Might’s powers fading, the hero decides to transfer his power to Deku so he can become the new “symbol of justice” for the world. While All Might himself basically draped himself in the American flag, Midoriya’s costume is a strange combination of his admiration for his teacher while simultaneously adding combinations of color all his own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The strangest part of the costume has to be the combination of “rabbit ears” as part of the mask along with a giant metal grin that Deku mostly wears around his neck, attempting to convey the idea that “he’s always smiling”. Needless to say, for the majority of the series, Midoriya isn’t wearing the mask and metal smile. That doesn’t stop this action figure from carrying the “metal aesthetic” along with it!

Toho Animation Stores will be releasing a limited edition version of the Boku No Hero Academia ARTFX-J figurine for Midoriya Izuku, also known as “Deku!” This version will come with a metallic finish!

Release Date: September 2019https://t.co/ylE46z1WAB pic.twitter.com/ph6K3fmD5q — Aitai☆Kuji (@AitaiKuji) May 15, 2019

Fans can pre-order this figure for $100 right now with a tentative release date set up for the month of September later this year. ARTFX-J is responsible for the creation of this figure specifically and hopefully, we’ll see some additional cast members thrown into the mix depending on the success of Deku here. I don’t know about you all reading this, but we wouldn’t mind having a “Stain” figure in our collection.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!