My Hero Academia Reveals Hawks' Cutest Moments as a Child

My Hero Academia's latest chapter has the heroes attempting to pick up the pieces following the heart-wrenching battle against the villains of the Paranormal Liberation Front during the War Arc, with the installment not only giving us a view into the number two hero Hawks' present but also gave us a look into the crime fighter as a childhood. Though Hawks' childhood was a rough one, fans have taken the opportunity to look on the lighter side of things and recognize how adorable the current number two hero was during an age long before he began fighting villains as his career!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up on the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 299, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some slight spoiler territory!

As we learn in this latest chapter, Hawks did not live a happy life during his toddler years, as his father was on the run from the law after he had murdered someone for pocket change, and his mother was attempting to shield him from the law. The current number two hero was lucky in that his father was arrested by the police, and Endeavor, following an attempt steal a car, leaving both him and his mother being approached by the Public Safety Commission, offering the future number two hero a new life.

Twitter User Aitai Kimochi assembled a number of the panels that featured Hawks during his childhood, holding tight to one of the only possessions that he had as a toddler, a doll of Endeavor, proving that his love of heroes was present since he was a child and had forged his path into becoming one of the world's biggest heroes:

During this chapter, Hawks discovers that his mother had fed the information regarding his past to the villain Dabi, revealed to the public in order to shatter the public's trust in the heroes. With Hawks giving a passionate speech about how the past should remain the past, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the heroes as the villains continue to amass power!

