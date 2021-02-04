My Hero Academia Sets Hawks Free with an Emotional Speech

✖

The latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga took the opportunity to dive into the childhood of Hawks, the current number two hero who had to make some difficult decisions during the casualty filled saga of the War Arc, but despite the winged wonder's terrible past, it seems as if Keigo Takami is looking to the future and has come to grips with his past sins. With the previous chapter giving the villains a big power boost, the heroes are going to need every crime fighter they can get as Shigaraki plans for his next assault!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up on the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 299, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

Hawks' childhood was anything but a happy one, with the current winged hero having to grow up with an abusive father on the run from the law and a mother who wasn't quite all there, showing a serious level of neglect when it came to her son. Luckily for Hawks, his father was apprehended by Endeavor and the police for attempting jack a car to escape thanks to the murder charge he had dangling over his head. With the Public Safety Commission finding Hawks and his mother, they brought the young hero in and raised him, training him in a bid to create the perfect hero to protect the world.

In the present, Hawks works alongside Best Jeanist to discover who had spilled the beans about his past, learning that it was in fact his mother who had told Dabi everything. During the War Arc, Hawks had to kill the villain Twice, who was one of the biggest weapons in the arsenal of the Paranormal Liberation Front, but he recognizes that the villain was trying to do right by his friends. In the emotional speech, Hawks details the fact that the past is in the past and breaks down what Dabi did:

"When a persona's backed into a corner or when they're truly free, that's when they show their true nature. That's why I think that Bubaigawara was a decent guy, who was just desperate to be helpful. I feel the same way. Even if what Dabi says about the Todoroki family is true, I know things are different now."

What do you think of Hawks' emotional speech in this latest chapter of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!