My Hero Academia Trends Globally in Anticipation for Chapter 300
My Hero Academia is closing in on the release of a new chapter, so you know what that means? Just like clockwork, the hit series has found itself trending worldwide as fans share their hopes for the new chapter. The manga plans to welcome chapter 300 this weekend at last, and as you can see in the slides below, fans are already emotional about the drop.
You can understand why fans are starting to brace themselves. If you did not know, My Hero Academia has been on an emotional rollercoaster for much of the last year. It all began when the manga got its hands on the Paranormal Liberation Raid arc as its finale left hundreds if not thousands dead. Now, hero society is in shambles, and our top pros are trying to figure out their next moves.
The slides below show how some fans are feeling ahead of chapter 300, and these pulls are mostly spoiler-free. As usual, there are alleged leaks going around for the upcoming chapter, but we won't touch on them here. There are fans everywhere who are eagerly awaiting the manga's official release this Sunday, but they know chapter 300 is going to hurt. That has been the case for My Hero Academia as of late, and we don't see that trend changing anytime soon.
How hyped are you for this new chapter? How is My Hero Academia treating you these days? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Help Each Other Out
Manga Anime— 💕ʟɪɴᴀ💕LEAKS BNHA300💕 (@kirishitp0st) February 4, 2021
Readers Only pic.twitter.com/LQpj80YlDX
His Secret Power
#BNHA300 Bakugo listening in to the Todoroki Family drama for the 100th time pic.twitter.com/Iw2YWWDOW5— シᗯ Y ᑎ T ᗴ ᖇ (@WxtnterIsASimp) February 4, 2021
Hello?
im just waiting for denki and tamaki to make an appearance— rara✰ (@kwaminari) February 4, 2021
pic.twitter.com/PSjhtWFD3M
Why Is He Like This?
bakugo running to shoto’s room instead to get the todoroki family tea. pic.twitter.com/F0G0kN1ntF— lavina⁷ | bnha 300 spoilers (@lavilakk) February 4, 2021
He Needs It
Manifesting that #bnha300 is the start of shotos therapy arc 🙏— sam 💭 (@DabisDoodles) February 3, 2021
Too Soon?
he did it #bnha300 #bnhaspoilers #dabi pic.twitter.com/cBRp7O3c58— birf (@birf__) February 4, 2021
And Once More
#bnha300 here we go again pic.twitter.com/1lRyaUJrcu— kaia 💥 | bnha 300 spoilers (@explosiongrl) February 2, 2021
Here We Go Again
So we getting Keeping up with the Todorokis 2 huh.#mha300 #bnha300 #todoroki pic.twitter.com/CSlDo1IbPu— Ayamfab (@MeTooFAB4U) February 4, 2021