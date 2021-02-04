My Hero Academia Trends Globally in Anticipation for Chapter 300

My Hero Academia is closing in on the release of a new chapter, so you know what that means? Just like clockwork, the hit series has found itself trending worldwide as fans share their hopes for the new chapter. The manga plans to welcome chapter 300 this weekend at last, and as you can see in the slides below, fans are already emotional about the drop.

You can understand why fans are starting to brace themselves. If you did not know, My Hero Academia has been on an emotional rollercoaster for much of the last year. It all began when the manga got its hands on the Paranormal Liberation Raid arc as its finale left hundreds if not thousands dead. Now, hero society is in shambles, and our top pros are trying to figure out their next moves.

(Photo: Bones)

The slides below show how some fans are feeling ahead of chapter 300, and these pulls are mostly spoiler-free. As usual, there are alleged leaks going around for the upcoming chapter, but we won't touch on them here. There are fans everywhere who are eagerly awaiting the manga's official release this Sunday, but they know chapter 300 is going to hurt. That has been the case for My Hero Academia as of late, and we don't see that trend changing anytime soon.

