My Hero Academia Introduces Hawks' Mom and Her Creepy Quirk

My Hero Academia has a whole bunch of powers under its belt, and some of its strangest quirks belong to heroes we love. Of course, there are other powerhouse quirks out there that fell to villains, and others lie somewhere in middle. It turns out Hawks' amazing quirk was created from a truly odd mash-up courtesy of his parents, but his mother's power is pretty darn creepy.

At last, My Hero Academia fans met Hawks' mother this week in a new chapter. The manga went live with an update that gave a look at Hawks' childhood. The flashback was heart-wrenching as the young boy was neglected by his folks, and his mother Tomie aided her convict husband with the help of her all-seeing quirk.

According to the manga, Hawks' mother had a quirk that allowed her to wield floating eyeballs.

According to the manga, Hawks' mother had a quirk that allowed her to wield floating eyeballs. We have no idea whether she could manifest eyeballs on a whim or if she grew them somehow. There is also the chance Tomie had to steal eyeballs, but well - we do not want to consider that option.

Tomie could wield the eyeballs all around her to act as a 360-degree field of vision. She seems to be able to push the scouts away from her and expand the perimeter of her sight. Conversely, she can draw the eyeballs closer to make them hidden from others, so Tomie is able to get eyes on things others would miss. This is why Tomie could help her husband locate pricey goods ripe for thieving, and it explains a bit about Hawks himself.

His father had small wings on his arms which did very little, but Hawks powered up the quirk when he got full-fledged wings on his back. The winged quirk mixed with Tomie's during conception, and that is what allows Hawks to control his feathers. The pro hero can command each feather autonomously just like his mother can wield eyeballs. So in the worst possible way, Hawks really took after his mother in this regard.

What do you make of Hawks' mom? Did you ever expect her to have this kind of power? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.