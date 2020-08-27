My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Debuts Exclusive Walmart Bundle Blu-ray/DVD

✖

When it comes to My Hero Academia, fans are always looking to score a sweet deal, and Walmart knows that. The anime is still a couple of months out from releasing its latest movie on home video, but fans can go ahead and plan how they'll purchase the film. That is why Walmart has made a Blu-ray bundle for the film, and it will include an exclusive FiGPiN for collectors.

You can check out the bundle through Walmart and even preorder it now. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is slated to ship on October 26, and Walmart has free pickup and shipping options should your final purchase qualify. Currently, this Blu-ray/DVD/Digital bundle is retailing for $35 USD but on sale for $28.99.

The exclusive bundle will feature a FiGPiN of Izuku in costume as he flexes an arm to his side. This pin will be an exclusive one, so collectors can feel good about the addition. And with all its formats, this bundle will make it easier than ever to watch My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising.

This film was released in the U.S. in late February this year, but it debuted in Japan the summer before. It is the anime's second movie following My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. If you want to know more about the film, you can check out its synopsis below:

"The story takes place on a cold winter's night where the snow continues to fall. Shigaraki Tomurra plans to destroy all of hero society as the leader of the League of Villains. Prior to this, as a battle between heroes unfolds, without else knowing, something quietly wakes up and leaves the area.

During that time, Deku and the other students of U.A. Academy Class 1-A are told by the retired No. 1 Hero, All Might, that they will be part of a project to raise the next generation of heroes. They are sent to do hero work for a short time at a warm island south of Japan.

Deku and the others are stationed within the island to work as heroes to help with the daily lives of citizens on the island, and while their schedule is busy, they have time to relax as well.

However, that calm is soon disturbed as villains suddenly made their appearance on the island. One by one they begin destroying the facilities around the island. The one who commands them goes by the name Nine. That night, something awakens there.

Deku, Bakugo, and there best of the Class A members will need to combine their strength to overcome the villain Nine! Why does Nine want to attack this island after all? Can Deku and the other Class A 'New Heroes' protect the citizens of this island from the villain Nine!?"

