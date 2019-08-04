My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Releases Synopsis

If you need some more My Hero Academia in your life, then you better prepare yourselves! When October rolls in, fans will be able to catch the fourth season of the shonen hit, but that is not all. Before 2019 runs out, the big screen will welcome Izuku Midoriya back for a second time when the movie My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising goes live, and fans just got a big update on the film.

After all, the feature’s first synopsis has gone live, and it is a doozy.

Thanks to a beloved fan-translator, fans were able to get a peek at what the next My Hero Academia movie will be about, and it will introduce a villain with a mysterious ploy. You can read up on the lengthy synopsis below:

“The story takes place on a cold winter’s night where the snow continues to fall. Shigaraki Tomurra plans to destroy all of hero society as the leader of the League of Villains. Prior to this, as a battle between heroes unfolds, without else knowing, something quietly wakes up and leaves the area.

During that time, Deku and the other students of U.A. Academy Class 1-A are told by the retired No. 1 Hero, All Might, that they will be part of a project to raise the next generation of heroes. They are sent to do hero work for a short time at a warm island south of Japan.

Deku and the others are stationed within the island to work as heroes to help with the daily lives of citizens on the island, and while their schedule is busy, they have time to relax as well.

However, that calm is soon disturbed as villains suddenly made their appearance on the island. One by one they begin destroying the facilities around the island. The one who commands them goes by the name Nine. That night, something awakens there.

Deku, Bakugo, and there best of the Class A members will need to combine their strength to overcome the villain Nine! Why does Nine want to attack this island after all? Can Deku and the other Class A ‘New Heroes’ protect the citizens of this island from the villain Nine!?”

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.