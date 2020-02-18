My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Releases First Dub Trailer

GET READY! The first dubbed trailer is here! 💥 Get a glimpse at Nine, Slice, Katsuma and more!! My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising hits theaters February 26 ⭐️🎬 #heroesrisingmovie https://t.co/wqMK3Sn5c6 pic.twitter.com/FexpBmWIaL — Funimation (@FUNimation) February 18, 2020

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is just days away from its release. After a long wait, the much-anticipated film will hit U.S theaters on February 26 for a limited time. Funimation has been hard at work dubbing the movie, and it seems all of its work has paid off. Today, the first dubbed trailer for Heroes Rising surfaced, and the clip has got fans feeling rather PLUS ULTRA!

As you can see here, the trailer begins on a foreboding note. A yet-named baddie is heard monologuing before Class 1-A comes into view. With Izuku leading the charge, the class is tasked with supervising a small island town in southern Japan. The kids become the only heroes working on the island, and all goes well until several new villains show up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The baddies are certainly intense ones, and they seem like they’d give Shigaraki a solid challenge. The main villain appears to be searching for something on the island, and he plans to turn the town into his own twisted utopia. The ringleader is also joined by two lackeys who support his vision, and they are just as demented as you’d expect.

Class 1-A was not ready for such a fight to break out, but this is there chance to prove their worth. Not only does Izuku have two kids to protect, but the whole town is relying on Class 1-A to defeat these villains. And as you can see in this trailer, the students aren’t going to go down without a fight!

Are you excited to check out Heroes Rising firsthand? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was originally created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.