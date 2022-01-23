My Hero Academia Brings Toga Back to Her Childhood Home in New Chapter

My Hero Academia really broke hearts in a surprising new look at Himiko Toga’s childhood home with the newest chapter of the series! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series is now gearing up for the final ultimate conflict of the franchise overall, and the past few chapters have been focused on seeing Izuku Midoriya and the remaining heroes readying themselves for their next move. It seems that the series is now getting ready to focus more on the villain side of the equation as they are also getting ready for their final fight against the heroes.

The My Villain Academia arc provided an insight into what makes Himiko Toga tick as it was revealed that her blood lust (likely driven by her quirk) eventually tore her away from common society due to a bloody act she ended up committing as a student. This labeled her as a “vampire” and it soon became clear that her entire family had been made outcasts as a result. The newest chapter of the series goes one step further and sees Toga making her way to the home she had left behind and finds it completely in ruin due to society’s perception of her.

This look at Toga's house really goes for the jugular. She just couldn't live the life she wanted in regular society 😭 pic.twitter.com/A77BrkDRvp — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) January 23, 2022

Chapter 341 of the series sees Toga walking back into her childhood home and it has been ransacked and riddled with graffiti from people angered over what Toga had did. Dubbing her a “demon,” “vampire,” “Toga the terrible” and more, Toga begins to have complicated emotions over her family telling her that she’ll never be truly accepted the way she is. She eventually heads to her childhood bedroom, and it’s very clear that she still has many feelings she was never able to truly work out just because of her past.

Toga certainly has committed her fair share of villainous acts thus far, but in the grand scheme of things, her role in this is far more tragic. She’s always been driven by a sense of duty and love, but it’s been twisted thanks to what is clearly a traumatic childhood that saw everyone around her outright reject her completely just because of her innate desires. It’s clear that this society is very forgiving of the more “heroic” quirks yet is very punishing to those who don’t fit that mold.

Toga is the perfect example of this, and it's something that will be a heavy burden for her heading into the final war. But what do you think? Curious to learn more about Toga's past? What do you think it means for her role in the upcoming finale? Is there a way to get through to her even with all of this past trauma?