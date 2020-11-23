My Hero Academia Announces Third Movie with Mystery Posters

✖

My Hero Academia knows how to make fans freak out, and it has tested that theory time and again. Fans were reminded of that a last night when a trio of posters made their way online with little to no explanation. And after a short wait, fans have gotten confirmation that the posters are hyping up a new movie.

The reveal was made after the official Twitter page of My Hero Academia's movies shared the posters. Those posts were then liked by Kohei Horikoshi, the series' creator. As you can imagine, fans were quick to geek out over the announcement, but that is about all the info they have to go on. The posters are all they'll get until Jump Festa takes place next month and hosts its usual My Hero Academia panel.

Of course, that hasn't stopped fans from making theories about the film. As you can see above, the poster released features Izuku, Bakugo, and Todoroki in all-new outfits. The black suits all feature different highlight colors, but they are very different from what the boys usually wear. In fact, their tactical nature has fans eager to learn about the mission they're going on, and that curiosity doubles in light of the poster's tagline.

The poster features very little text, but the poster's thirds come together to spell out an intriguing tagline. The sentence reads, "He will meet the Three Musketeers." Obviously, this phrase is a play on All For One and One For All given how the quirks' names are used as a catchphrase in the original Musketeers. This has fans speculating about the rise of All For One, but others are convinced the tagline refers to a mystery villain or perhaps even Endeavor.

What do you make of these new My Hero Academia posters? Where should this movie take Izuku and the gang?