‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals The Secret Behind One Popular Quirk

When it comes to My Hero Academia, there is a certain science fans have to get behind. The advent of society’s quirks make for a fun show, but it isn’t always easy figuring out how individuals make their powers work. So, it was nice of the series to give fans a bit of information on one stealthy quirk audiences have questioned again and again.

Over the weekend, the latest episode of My Hero Academia went live, and it followed Class 1-A as the Provisional Hero License exam wrapped its first portion. With few spots left to pass, all the students testing were desperate for an in, and Izuku’s classmates used their special moves liberally. Toru Hagakure was no different, and fans got a good look at her strange power.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As it turns out, the girl’s invisibility has more to it than you’d think!

In order to distract a group of opposing students, Toru uses her never-before-seen special to blind them. The invisible girl whips out her technique called Warp Refraction: Say Cheese, and it is a blinding one. By bending light through her body, Toru can create a flash of blinding light that momentarily stuns others.

For awhile, fans have wondered just how Toru’s quirk works, and it seems the ability has something to do with light and how it reflects. In fact, the power seems to be similar to the sort of light reflection needed to cloak objects. Toru must be able to give her body a negative refractive index while bending light around herself. With this knowledge at hand, it isn’t hard to believe Toru may one day be able to uncloak herself or even extend her invisibility to others around her.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, although he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero, All Might, and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Do you think you can nail the science behind this invisibility quirk? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!