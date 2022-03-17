My Hero Academia Reveals the Colors of Izuku’s New Suit

My Hero Academia has entered its final act, and of course, that means its heroes need new gear. Izuku was begging for some upgrades after his time on the battlefield, and the pros listened. It wasn’t long ago that his new gear made its debut, after all, and now its official colors are on display for the world to see.

As you can see below, the update comes courtesy of My Hero Academia‘s most recent cover art. The manga is gracing this week’s cover of Weekly Shonen Jump in light of its early release. You can find Izuku and Ochaco gracing the cover, and the former shows off the color scheme of his new look.

Deku and Uraraka on the cover of WSJ #16! pic.twitter.com/Kg01sicCuk — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) March 16, 2022

The piece is definitely different from what we have seen before, and we have Gran Torino to thank. Izuku’s green hair still compliments the look even though the suit has lost much of its viridian hue. This time, the suit leans towards black with orange-gold accents. Gran Torino’s cape takes over the space where Izuku once had a gunmetal face guard, and that’s just the start.

As the artwork shows, Izuku’s new suit has lines running down the arms, and they match the color of Gran Torino’s cape. His specialized Air Force gloves are also redesigned with shades of gold and brown this time around. So unless there are green accents hidden this suit, Izuku’s new look just about abandons the shade.

This new look is classy to say the least, and it pays homage to the heroes Izuku admires most. From All Might to Gran Torino and even Bakugo, the outfit holds the spirit of those Izuku loves the most. And while no suit makes a man, it is safe to say this ensemble helps the hero more than it hurts.

What do you think about Izuku’s latest costume in the manga? Do you think this palate suits his new uniform? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.