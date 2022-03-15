My Hero Academia Just Landed a Big Manga Milestone

My Hero Academia is currently focusing on the final war between UA Academy and All For One’s ever-expanding army of rogues, and it seems that 2022 is already set to be a great year for the shonen series when it comes to overall sales. With the shonen series already becoming a top seller in the medium of manga for this year, the franchise has some major milestones when it comes to its story, as Kohei Horikoshi has already stated that the current battle taking place is set to be its last.

In recent records, My Hero Academia has already sold around 1.7 million copies of its manga this year, while also netting the spot of sixth highest selling manga for 2022. Surprisingly enough, neither One Piece nor Demon Slayer is the current number one highest-selling manga of the year, with that honor going to Jujutsu Kaisen, which is riding high on the success of its prequel movie from Studio MAPPA, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. With the adaptation of the War Arc set to arrive this fall, it will be interesting to see if Kohei Horikoshi is able to claim the number one spot with the arrival of its sixth season.

Last year in 2021, we witnessed not just My Hero Academia’s fifth season arrive, but the Shonen series also unveiling the third movie of its franchise in My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission. While the manga is set to come to a close, Kohei Horikoshi has stated in the past that he wouldn’t be surprised if the series garners up to ten feature-length films of its own, which might result in new stories being told after the Shonen franchise makes its swan-song.

In the final arc of My Hero Academia’s manga, we have seen the heroes of UA and the professional crime fighters of Japan teaming up in an attempt to take down All For One and his growing forces, with the protagonists realizing that they’d need to work in quite a few plans to take down the antagonists. With this potentially being the last battle, we wouldn’t be surprised if the manga gave us some big casualties as a result.

What do you think of UA Academy once again breaking records in the world of manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Midoriya and crew.

