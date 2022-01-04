My Hero Academia Shares Some Shocking News About Izuku’s Costume

My Hero Academia has dropped some pretty harsh news about Izuku Midoriya’s best hero technology with the newest chapter of the series! It’s been a rough road for Izuku Midoriya since the Paranormal Liberation Front War, and even more so during the Final Act of the series as he went on a short vigilante stint that wrecked him both physically and mentally. After getting some sense knocked back into him by his classmates, Izuku is now getting ready for the next phase of the battle and needs some repairs to his gear. Unfortunately, it seems like that’s no longer going to be possible.

Unfortunately by the looks of his gear, he’s going to need a replacement or even repairs for the coming battle. Following a reunion with the Support Course fan favorite Mei Hatsume in the previous chapter, it’s unfortunately revealed that the compression bands around his arms are basically a one of a kind sort of technology from overseas. That means that fixing or creating something akin to it is pretty much impossible even for someone as skilled as Hatsume. So Izuku’s going into the final battle lacking some serious equipment.

Chapter 339 of the series picks up right after Izuku Midoriya and Tenya Iida are reunited with Hatsume, and Izuku reveals that the state of his Mid-Gauntlets are basically ruined beyond comprehension. He asks Hatsume for her help in fixing them, but she confirms that she can’t do it. She would need to recreate them from scratch due to how much damage they’ve taken, and without the proper components she could not make them exactly. It’s then revealed that Hatsume instead crafts something near that same level of quantity.

She makes something like them but couldn’t make it exactly the same way they were before. So thankfully while Hatsume couldn’t recreate Izuku’s best technology, she was still able to help him out with something similar. Now he’s one step closer to full readiness for the all-out war between the heroes and villains that is still coming as the series continues. It’s just a matter of seeing whether or not he’ll be equipped enough for what comes next.

