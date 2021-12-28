My Hero Academia Sets Up Major Upgrade for Izuku and Iida

My Hero Academia is setting the stage for a major upgrade for Izuku Midoriya and Tenya Iida with the newest chapter of the series! Things have been pretty rough for Izuku Midoriya, and that has been most reflected in how much his look has changed over the course of the Final Act so far. Things then took a turn when Izuku fought against the members of Class 1-A, and with Tenya Iida taking the lead on that fight for his class, the end of it saw both Izuku and Tenya taking on some major damage to their respective hero costumes.

The latest string of chapters have been fairly emotional as Izuku and the other members of Class 1-A discovered the identity of the traitor lurking in their midst, and are now figuring out what to do next as they make plans for the final confrontation against Tomura Shigaraki and All For One. Before that can happen, Izuku and Tenya are going to need to make some repairs to their hero gear and thus decide to pay a visit to the returning Mei Hatsume, who hasn’t been seen for a long while in the manga.

Chapter 338 reveals that Class 1-A now has a plan to somehow use the traitor against All For One and the villains, and while fans don’t get to see what that plan is just yet, it’s very clear that the heroes are now ready for battle. It’s a different case for Izuku and Tenya, however, as their costumes had been essentially destroyed during the fight between Izuku and Class 1-A. Wanting to leave nothing to chance and be sure that he can go into the fight with full peace of mind, Izuku needs to repair some key equipment.

Once again he heads to the support department, and much like the other times, Hatsume makes an explosive entrance that takes Izuku and Tenya by surprise. It’s a much different tone this time around, however, as Izuku is more business like than ever. It’s unclear as to how much Hatsume is going to be able to work on their costumes before the heroes attack the villains, but it’s good to see these two are going to get some changes heading into the final battle.

What do you think? Curious to see how Izuku and Tenya's costumes will change after getting more help from Hatsume? What kind of changes would you want to see for Class 1-A heading into the Final Act?