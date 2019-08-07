My Hero Academia To Sell A Favorite Izuku Shirt IRL

Sometimes, you just want to dress like you are in an anime. For some fans, that means getting dolled up in an elaborate cosplay, but that is not the case for everyone. There are plenty of prefer a more low maintenance option, and My Hero Academia is here for those fans.

After all, My Hero Academia is bringing one of Izuku’s favorite shirts to real life and selling them for your casual cosplay needs.

Recently, AMNIBUS confirmed it will be making replica t-shirts of a favorite Izuku look. As you can see below, one of the hero’s graphic tees is being made IRL, and it will make Pro Hero fanboys proud.

For those who will remember, Izuku was seen in the anime once wearing a shirt with text on it which read “T-Shirt” in Japanese. The simple look became a favorite with fans, and AMNIBUS will let you buy one for real. Currently, the site is accepting pre-orders of the shirt until August 20, and you can pick up the shirt for around $28.

Of course, there are other ways to bring this shirt to life. If you fancy yourself solid at katakana, you could try writing out these logo on a white t-shirt of your choosing. But if you are aiming to go beyond, then this PLUS ULTRA shirt is officially licensed and will level up your fanboy status whenever you wear it.

So, would you be willing to rock this black-and-white shirt…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.

