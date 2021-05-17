My Hero Academia Dives Into the Origins of All For One's Mysterious Assassin

✖

My Hero Academia dived into the origins of All For One's mysterious new assassin with the newest chapter of the series. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi has kicked off the Final Act of the series, and it's been a whole new kind of My Hero Academia. Knowing that All For One and Tomura Shigaraki would be on the hunt for One For All, Izuku Midoriya has now left U.A. Academy and is now fighting on his own with some far support from Endeavor and the other top heroes. But things took a far deadlier turn with the previous chapter.

The chapters thus far have seen Izuku Midoriya spending a single rainy night fighting off as many villains as he can now that many of them are running wild, but all the while he's been keeping an eye out for when All For One makes his next move. This next move turned out to be sending a mysterious mercenary against him with the previous chapter's cliffhanger, and the newest chapter of the series tells us more about this new villain.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Following her sniping at him from far away in the previous chapter, Chapter 312 of the series reveals that Izuku Midoriya immediately knows who she is. A former hero who had been working with the Safety Division, she was known as Lady Nagant. With her ability to turn her arm into a sniper rifle and use her hair to craft deadly bullets, it appears that Nagant was a hero who killed a fellow hero.

Potentially explaining why she was in Tartarus in the first place, Nagant is revealed to be a hero who seeks the downfall of hero society. While it's not quite clear why just yet, it's clear that she's willing to do whatever is necessary to make sure hero society stakes broken through All For One's actions. He personally tasked her with hunting down Izuku (alive, importantly) because he knows that she's willing to go that extra mile.

Having this newest villain being a former hero who had become disillusioned with hero society makes Lady Nagant a far more dangerous kind of foe that was teased with just her shady introduction. Now we just need to see whether or not we get an explanation behind her downfall, but what do you think of Lady Nagant so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!