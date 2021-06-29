My Hero Academia Gets Emotional With Izuku and Inko's Latest Chat

✖

My Hero Academia got emotional with the latest chat between Izuku Midoriya and his mother, Inko, in the newest episode of the series! Although the first half of the season seemed to imply that the hero students of Class 1-A and 1-B have been doing just fine since they began living in dorms at the school (and even celebrated the majority of the holidays there), the newest episode of the series reminded fans just how much had been missing from each of their lives as Izuku was finally able to reunite with his mother for a brief time.

The newest episode of the series reveals that the young hero students had been able to spend a single day back home with their parents thanks to a pro hero escort, and it was here that Izuku was able to have a rather emotional talk with his mother. As the series has seen in the past, she truly worries about her son's well being and that's stirred up some complicated emotions when he updates her on how he's improving as a hero.

CRYING THIS WAS SO PRECIOUS 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WmVPGawta7 — chi 🫐 (@miodriya) June 26, 2021

Episode 102 of the series reunites Izuku with his mother, and she's noticeably disturbed when he tells her about all the danger he's facing just in the training exercises alone. When we had last seen her, she had worryingly approved of Izuku living at the school but had really made sure that All Might would take care of him and make sure that he wouldn't hurt his body further. She knew Izuku would do hero work anyway if she had said no, so her hands were basically tied.

But upon hearing that someone like Eri is truly appreciating the work he's put in (and thus making the damage to his body a little easier to bear), Inko can't help but cry. She admits that when she saw Izuku hurting himself as a child playing at hero (knowing he would never make his dream come true), she wanted to protect him as much as possible. Seeing Izuku's glowing face now makes her feel a little better as he's not only matured, but finally getting to live at least a semblance of what he had been fighting for so long.

Izuku can't help but cry as well when hearing his mother admit this, and the two cry together. It's a hilarious button on an emotional scene, but this emotional moment is certainly going to be more poignant soon as Izuku fights as a hero out in the world even more during this newest Endeavor Agency arc and beyond. But what did you think of this emotional reunion between Izuku and his mother? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!