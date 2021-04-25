My Hero Academia Debuts Eri's Deku Cosplay With New Sketch

✖

My Hero Academia has debuted Eri's adorable Deku hero cosplay with a new sketch from the creator! My Hero Academia is currently celebrating the fifth anniversary of its anime with its currently airing fifth season, and the franchise is going for it in a big way with a huge new art exhibition celebrating the franchise in Japan. This new exhibition is featuring all sorts of special new art directly from series creator Kohei Horikoshi himself, and that includes some adorable never before seen art of the young Eri who has played a big part in the series.

Following the debut of a special new sketch featuring Eri in Katsuki Bakugo's hero look, one of the sketches at the exhibition is a special look at Eri in Izuku Midoriya's hero costume as well. Given the connection Eri has with the young Deku, this makeover makes a ton of sense and is that much cuter as a result. Check out the sketch as spotted by @Color_Division on Twitter:

My Hero Academia has placed Eri firmly in the spotlight since her big debut during the Shie Hassaikai arc, and it's because she has one of the most powerful quirks in the entire series. Although she has yet to reach a point where she can control this ability in the anime, her quirk allows her to rewind a person's body. It's what allowed Izuku Midoriya to fight at 100% of One For All's power for an extended period of time.

Although Izuku Midoriya had grown with his use of One For All's power in the series before this point, this fight alongside Eri seemed to awaken something within him. Because as we have seen after this fight in the fifth season of the series, Izuku Midoriya's One For All has reached a new point of evolution within his body. It is likely a result of being allowed that full extent of power for an extended period of time.

Eri remains one of the more curious parts of the franchise to this day, so we'll see how it shakes out in future episodes! But what do you think? How do you feel about Eri's role in My Hero Academia overall? What do you want to see her use her power for? Let us know all of your thoughts about the character in the comments!