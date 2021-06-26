My Hero Academia Introduces New Opening And Ending For The Endeavor Arc

✖

My Hero Academia is entering into a brand new phase of its fifth season, following Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki as they join a work-study under the agency of the number one hero Endeavor, and the anime has introduced a new opening and ending to ring in the occasion. With the Endeavor Agency Arc now in full swing, the seeds are being sowed for one of the darkest eras of Kohei Horikoshi's series to date, as the villains of both the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army begin to converge to change hero society forever.

In the latest episode of My Hero Academia, the "Three Musketeers" are flung into battle against a crazy wizard, the Servant of the Stars, who has the ability to manipulate glass. Luckily, Endeavor is able to put down the sorcerer-themed villain in record time, but it's clear from Hawks' inclusion into the episode that the dangers to the heroes are only just beginning. The Meta Liberation Army isn't just a threat that is bringing together a number of villains, it is a congregation that is over one hundred thousand strong and is planning to unleash its forces four months from now.

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared the "2nd Cour" opening and ending for the fifth season of My Hero Academia, blending the events of the Endeavor Agency Arc and the long-awaited My Villain Academia Arc that is set to rattle the world of UA Academy:

My Hero Academia 5th Season 2nd Cour OP pic.twitter.com/Z7HzxIG9Nl — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) June 26, 2021

My Hero Academia 5th Season 2nd Cour ED pic.twitter.com/frx4W9HD3H — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) June 26, 2021

Fans of My Hero Academia were astonished when the fifth season shook things up in terms of its story structure, switching the spots of the Endeavor and Villain Arcs, but it's clear that this decision is working to establish the threat of the Meta Liberation Army before Shigaraki and the League of Villains' arrival. Needless to say, aside from the arrival of these new opening and closing themes, expect some major changes to be introduced to the world of Deku and his friends moving forward in this latest anime season.

