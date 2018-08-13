‘My Hero Academia’ Finally Sees Izuku One-Up All Might

All Might is one of the most powerful heroes in My Hero Academia, but even he wasn’t able to do what Deku just did.

Spoilers incoming for My Hero Academia Chapter 193 Traces, so if you haven’t read it yet you’ve been warned.

In the last chapter we saw Deku transported to events of the past, ones that he couldn’t affect but could see. All Might had mentioned this in the past, and as we see in a quick flashback here tells Deku that this is not “something that can directly interact or intervene with you, nor can you do so with them.”

Deku is watching the younger brother of All For One attempt to stand up to his older brother in the past, watching like a ghostly spectator unable to affect the events occurring in front of him. Things take a different turn though when the figures dissipate and someone says “So you are the ninth.”

Deku’s shocked, saying “He’s talking to me?” The figure emerges from the shadows and is, in fact, All For One’s younger brother from the past, the first holder of One For All. He tells Deku “I wanted to show you more but it seems that you can only manage about 20% right now.”

Deku says this is nothing like All Might told me, with the first user saying “we’ve long since passed the point of singularity but don’t worry, you are not alone.”

With that, he touches Deku’s hand and a loud thoom can be heard. Deku can next be seen on his bed, surrounded by a room torn apart, and his hand is noticeably bigger and stronger than it was before. So, does this mean he is able to utilize the previous users of One For All’s strength and power directly or is that actually the first user’s hand? Who knows, but it is certainly leaving us wondering, and we can’t wait to find out in the next chapter.

Regardless of what it turns out to be, All Might was never even able to directly communicate with the past users like Deku just did, so it seems Deku’s potential might even pass All Might’s initial predictions.

