My Hero Academia Teases There's Still Hope for Shigaraki

Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 368 to follow! My Hero Academia has officially started the final confrontation between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki, and the newest chapter of the series teased that there's still some hope left for Izuku to somehow save Shigaraki like he's been trying to! Ever since All For One implanted his power within Shigaraki, the villain had dramatically changed from the way he was before. While his body has grown more monstrous and powerful as a result, this has actually further sparked Izuku's desire to save his greatest foe from himself.

The previous chapter came to an end with Izuku finally making his way to the floating U.A. Academy battlefield, and coming face to face with Shigaraki, Izuku quickly realizes that he's actually fighting with All For One. It's here he asks the villain whether or not Shigaraki is still in there somewhere, but All For One tries to brush this aside b y saying that the two powers have molded into a single being. But it's here that both Mirio Togata and Nana Shimura offer clues that "Tenko Shimura" is still somewhere deep within this body.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 368 of My Hero Academia opens with Izuku asking whether or not Shigaraki's still within that body, and All For One explains that the two of them have achieved a "perfect melding" but noted that because All For One's been alive longer, he's the one in control. The villain figures that Izuku's planning something by trying to appeal to Shigaraki, and Mirio then explains to Izuku that Shigaraki freaked out earlier when he started making accusations. It's almost as if Shigaraki is fighting back more the more the heroes fight back.

Not only are the two of them still fraying in their mind, Nana within One For All sees the members of the Shimura family formed by Shigaraki's new body and confirms that somewhere deep inside the villain is still within his body. So while Izuku might not have too much hope of taking down the villain physically, there's a chance that appealing to Shigaraki's heart in some ways might create the opening that could win the battle at the end of the day.

It's the kind of ending Izuku wants for this fight, but do you think "saving" someone like Shigaraki can actually happen? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!