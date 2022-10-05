My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Unleashes the Series' Best Detroit Smash

Warning! Major spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 368 to follow! My Hero Academia has unleashed the best Detroit Smash seen in the series yet with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The final war between the heroes and villains has reached a new stage as Izuku Midoriya has finally come face to face with Tomura Shigaraki for what could be their final battle! The heroes has been trying their best to buy Izuku time before he could get to the floating U.A. Academy battlefield, and it led to some significant losses as the villain proved to be way too strong.

Now that Izuku has kicked off his final fight with Shigaraki, Izuku is trying to end the fight as fast as he can. Because Shigaraki and All For One's power will only be toned down for just a little while longer, Izuku needs to work fast because even his full use of One For All won't be enough to hold back the villain for now. This led to him using the Second User's quirk that had been teased to be incredibly dangerous, and even more impressively brought out Izuku's strongest and best Detroit Smash.

Deku finally used the second user’s quirk! It’s called “Transmission” and it “changes a target’s speed when touched.” Looks like Deku’s version comes out in consecutive punches! pic.twitter.com/B0ZDAZCLoR — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) October 4, 2022

Chapter 368 of My Hero Academia picks up after Izuku realizes that Shigaraki is still somewhere within All for One's control, and unleashes the full range of the abilities he had been practicing with. He has been working with One For All's various quirks to create new combos, and thus also uses the Second User's hidden quirk in tandem with these other powers. Revealing that it's an ability that increases the speed of objects when touching them, Deku's turned it into a "gear" that revs up to the point where he unleashes his strongest Detroit Smash yet.

Shigaraki's body had been morphed into a new defensive form that was created as a result of the body trying to compensate for All For One's power, and this Detroit Smash should be enough to break through that outer cage. But the one big question that still lingers is whether or not this will actually be enough to deal real damage. It seems like it's far too soon for Izuku to deal a fatal blow to the villain just yet, so it might not be the end even with such a powerful looking attack.

How do you feel about Izuku's newest Detroit Smash? Do you think it's enough to take down All For One and Shigaraki? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!