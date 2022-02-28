My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Teases Toga and Izuku’s Reunion

My Hero Academia has readied Izuku Midoriya for his reunion with Himiko Toga in the final moments of the newest chapter of the series! Kohei Horikoshi has been setting up the heroes and villains for one final conflict against one another in the heated climax of the manga’s Final Act, and fans have gotten to see the ways Izuku has been readying himself for the battle to come. Interestingly enough, before all of this began the series also gave fans a brief look into how Toga has been feeling about the situation as a whole in chasing her own goals for the battle too.

Ever since Toga and Ochaco Uraraka made a connection in the heat of battle during the Paranormal Liberation Front War, there has been a much more tragic look at her path to becoming a villain. It was also teased there before as she had a curious connection and draw towards both Izuku and Ochaco, and it seems like the series is getting ready to showcase this connection in full as the newest chapter of the series brings all three of them to the same battlefield as it comes to an end.

While the previous chapter revealed All Might’s tricky plan to split up the villains, it wasn’t until Chapter 345 that we saw it in motion. It was soon revealed that that they planned to send groups of villains to completely different areas through Monoma’s copied warp quirk portals. When Toga finds herself falling into one, she ends up wrapping one of her tubed needles around Izuku’s arm and pulls him into it before he can react. Notably, it’s also something his Danger Sense quirk didn’t pick up either.

As the chapter comes to an end, Ochaco is surprised to see Izuku there with her and Toga, and it seems like Izuku’s first major battle of the war will be to deal with the fallout of his connection with both Ochaco and Toga before he can move on to bigger battlefields. At the same time, it’s going to be an emotionally intense battle that he certainly won’t walk away from scot-free.

But what do you think? What do you think will come of this reunion between Toga and Izuku? How will Izuku make his way to the other battlefields in time? How do you think Ochaco factors into this reunion?