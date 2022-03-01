My Hero Academia Just Broke Izuku’s Big Battle Strategy

My Hero Academia is beginning the final battle between the heroes of UA Academy and the villains that rally under the iron fist of All For One. With Deku and All Might enacting a new plan in hopes of saving hero society and the populace at large, it seems that a major hitch has taken place in their plan in the form of the blood-drinking Toga and a serious miscalculation when it comes to everything working out perfectly in what might be the final battle of the Shonen series.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Chapter 345, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into the future of the anime adaptation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The plan that was formulated by the heroes involved luring out All For One in his bid to kidnap Midoriya and make his Quirk his own, with the major villain of the franchise hoping to add the power of One For All to his own now that All Might is off the battlefield and working from the sidelines. While the heroes might be outclassed despite winning the War Arc, they’ve formulated a plan of “divide and conquer”, having the heroic mimic known as Monoma swiping the Quirk of Kurogiri and using it to pit individual heroes against villains.

With the villains being momentarily trapped within cages, the heroes had precious seconds to work out their plan of attack, but unfortunately, Deku was not able to save himself from a sneak attack perpetrated by the blood-drinking antagonist known as Toga. Being taken from his desired place in the battle, which would have had him teaming up with Bakugo and Best Jeanist to fight Shigaraki.

Deku won’t be fighting against Toga alone, as he is joined by Uravity in this long-awaited battle, though unfortunately for the heroes, the member of the League of Villains isn’t alone herself. Joined by scores of High-End Nomus, even with his mastery of One For All and Ochaco at his side, this is going to be a difficult battle for Deku to claim victory.

