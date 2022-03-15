My Hero Academia Unveils Midoriya’s Next Big Quest

My Hero Academia has given Izuku Midoriya a major new mission with the newest chapter of the series! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series has kicked off a new phase of the Final Act as the final conflict between the heroes and villains has officially begun. It was revealed that the heroes had mapped out a plan that would separate the villains into different battlefields, and it seemed like the heroes were able to execute that plan well enough. It was suddenly revealed, however, as Izuku Midoriya had been completely removed from where he was supposed to be.

It was then revealed that Izuku was forcibly taken to where Toga and Ochaco had warped to for their part of the fight, and unfortunately Izuku is now trapped with the villain and must deal with her before he can make it to his real battlefield. At the same time, because the other heroes are occupied with Shigaraki, Izuku now must make it to the floating U.A. High School battlefield all on his own before Shigaraki takes down the heroes left struggling against him. So he’s got a lot on his plate for now.

Chapter 347 of My Hero Academia picks up after Izuku finds himself in front of Toga. The battlefield is revealed to be an island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean and thus the furthest thing away from U.A. High School. Izuku learns that he’s on his own. It’s explained that because Monoma’s copy of Aizawa’s Erasure Quirk is currently the only thing keeping the heroes from being completely annihilated by Shigaraki’s decay, there’s going to be no way they can activate the copied warp quirk. Shigaraki would need only an instant to turn his entire battlefield to dust, and the instant they take away Erasure is the instant they lose.

This means that Izuku must somehow get there himself, and that’s easier said than done because this is the first time in a long while that he has been face to face with Himiko Toga. There is quite a bit that she has been wanting to tell him since their last meeting, so in order to even proceed with his mission of getting to the right battlefield, he needs to escape from Toga. It’s going to be tough, but what do you think? How do you feel about Izuku’s new mission? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!