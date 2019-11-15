My Hero Academia Actor Reveals Kirishima’s True Rival

Without going into spoiler territory, if you’re a fan of Eijiro Kirishima, aka Red Riot, of Class 1-A in My Hero Academia, than season four is absolutely going to be the one to watch. With the upcoming war against the Yakuza moving ever closer for the young heroes, Kirishima is going to have an important role to play in the fight against Overhaul and his cronies. Now, the voice actor for this literal hard headed hero, Toshiki Matsuda, has shared just who he believes to be the true rival of the Red Riot!

Twitter User and Translator Aitaikimochi shared a portion of an interview with Matsuda regarding who the voice actor believes Red Riot’s true rival to be and the answer may be more surprising than you may think as the man who brings Kirishima to life throws us all a curve ball:

It’s definitely surprising to hear Matsuda confirm that Kirishima’s rival is Kaminari, the electrified hero of Class 1-A whose quirk can sometime turn him into a blithering idiot when it is cranked up to its max. Most would think that Red Riot would consider Bakugo as his rival but considering how he gets along with the explosive hero, despite his outbursts, we suppose it does make sense.

The fourth season will not only dive into new amazing techniques displayed by Red Riot, but also give us a better idea of his past and why he originally joined UA Academy to become a professional hero. As mentioned earlier, if you are a big fan of Kirishima, season four of My Hero Academia is definitely going to be for you!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.