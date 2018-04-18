‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals One Lead’s Tragic Backstory

If you hadn’t heard, My Hero Academia is back, and it has more emotions back it than ever before. The new season is just two episodes in, and it has already made fans bust a gut laughing. However, that isn’t to say season is all smiles since one of its new stars has a rather tragic backstory backing him up.

So, obviously, spoilers below!

Last weekend, My Hero Academia went live with its latest episode, and it kicked off its brand-new arc in full. The update followed the students of Class 1-A as they embarked on a school training trip. All the heroes-in-training had to fend for themselves in the Beasts Forest after a new Pro Hero team called known as the Wild, Wild Pussycats sent them sprawling. And, when Izuku got to meet a new character named Kota, he learned the surly boy had no time for heroes.

After all, the little kid learned the hard way years ago that heroism is nothing to be proud of.

After their first encounter, Izuku and Kota meet up at the episode’s end, and the former learns more about the kid afterwards. Izuku learns from the Pussycats that Kota is their nephew who lives with them since both of his parents were killed saving others from a monstrous villain.

According to the story, Kota’s parents worked together as a pro hero team known as Water Horse. They were killed during a routine mission as they gave their lives to save a village from a baddie known as Muscular. While Kota’s folks were able to deeply injure their opponent, they succumbed to their wounds and orphaned Kota. The tragic event left the boy traumatized, but his grief eventually turned into anger. He grew to resent the choice his parents made, and Kota came to despise heroes after seeing how the profession affected his family.

Did you see this heart-wrenching backstory coming? How long will it take before Izuku can help Kota overcome is emotional trauma?