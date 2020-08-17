My Hero Academia Fan Shows Off Rocking Jiro Cosplay

✖

My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi has done excellent work at establishing a base roster of young heroes with distinct looks and personalities, and one artist has tapped into why Jiro is so great with some rocking cosplay! Kyoka Jiro has been one of the mainstays of Class 1-A's roster, but she's not exactly one of the core members that the series often focuses on. Then again, she's not really too far on the outside of the central group either so Horikoshi often gives her some moments to shine on the fringe of the action.

This changed with the Culture Festival arc seen in the anime's fourth season as for the first real time, Jiro was at the center of the story. After teasing that she was a musician with a look into her dorm room and meeting her musician parents, Jiro took the lead of Class 1-A's musical performance that ended up being a huge success. It was a big hit in the anime as well with a full song performance impossible to get in Horikoshi's original manga release.

Now that she's taken the stage, it's time for Jiro to take center stage in the hero world too. Artist @hendoart (who you can find more work from on Twitter, Instagram, and more social media here) has tapped into Jiro's rocking nature with a slick cosplay showing off just how fierce Jiro's hero gear really is. It might be more subtle compared to her classmates, but seeing this cosplay proves that it's standout in its own cool way. You can check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hendo (@hendoart) on Jul 21, 2020 at 5:33pm PDT

Jiro will be returning to the series along with the rest of Class 1-A in My Hero Academia Season 5. Although there has yet to be a release date confirmed for the new episodes as of this writing, production for the new season is well underway amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Where does Kyoka Jiro rank among your favorites heroes in Class 1-A? Where does she rank among your favorites in My Hero Academia overall? What did you think of her arc in the fourth season? Curious to see more of her in action with the fifth season of the anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

